Home Señal en VIVO-Redacción VIVO | Bomberos Voluntarios rifará un Fiat 147 Spazio año 88, $100... Señal en VIVO-Redacción VIVO | Bomberos Voluntarios rifará un Fiat 147 Spazio año 88, $100 el número POR Redacción diciembre 21, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest Google+ WhatsApp Email Print etiquetasAsociación Bomberos Voluntarios MonteBomberosBomberos Voluntarios MonteCanal YouTube Monte 24 NoticiasCasa Rifa Bomberos VoluntariosCOVID-19 PositivoMario SantellánPandemiaPresidente de Bomberos Voluntarios MonteRedacción M24NoticiasRifa AutomóvilRifa Bomberos VoluntariosSeñal en Vivo Facebook Twitter Pinterest Google+ WhatsApp Email Print Redacción Previous articleVIVO | “Instituto Superior N°66: abierta la inscripción para las nuevas carrerasNext articleBomberos rifará un espectacular Fiat 147 año 1988 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Must Read Bomberos rifará un espectacular Fiat 147 año 1988 GENERAL 8 Redacción - diciembre 21, 2020 0 La Asociación Bomberos Voluntarios de Monte, presidida por Mario Santellán, puso a la venta una rifa que tiene como premio un vehículo... Read more VIVO | Bomberos Voluntarios rifará un Fiat 147 Spazio año 88, $100 el número Señal en VIVO-Redacción Redacción - diciembre 21, 2020 0 https://youtu.be/hDITkfrefK4 Read more VIVO | “Instituto Superior N°66: abierta la inscripción para las nuevas carreras Señal en VIVO-DIRECTO Redacción - diciembre 21, 2020 0 https://youtu.be/Id9piqPSZAE Read more COVID-19 en Monte: Informe Epidemiológico PORTADA 3 Redacción - diciembre 21, 2020 0 La información es oficial. Fue enviada por la Municipalidad a nuestro diario hoy lunes 21 de diciembre a las 22:00 hs.. Read more COVID-19 en Monte: Informe Epidemiológico PORTADA 3 Redacción - diciembre 20, 2020 0 La información es oficial. Fue enviada por la Municipalidad a nuestro diario hoy domingo 20 de diciembre a las 21:00 hs.. Read more